 Overconsumption created three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution: UN chief : The Tribune India

Overconsumption created three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution: UN chief

Overconsumption created three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution: UN chief

United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an event in Mumbai on October 19, 2022. PTI



PTI

Kevadia (Gujarat), October 20

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and called for the need to treat the earth’s resources judiciously and respectfully.

Guterres, who jointly launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, lamented that in the current times, greed was prevailing over need, and urged people to adopt a sustainable way of living.

“In this perilous time, we need all hands on deck. There is no greater challenge than climate change. Overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution,” he said.

“We are using the equivalent of 1.6 planet earths to maintain our lifestyles. That great access is compounded by great inequality. The combined greenhouse gas emission of the richest one per cent is more than twice of the poorest 50 per cent,” he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Guterres said, “The world has enough for everyone’s needs but not everyone’s greed...Unfortunately in recent times, greed is prevailing over need and we need to reverse it.” “Each one of us has to learn to live sustainably and reduce our environmental footprint,” he said.

He expressed hope that the initiatives of the LiFE movement spread throughout the world.

“I am immensely encouraged by the commitment that India has made to pursue environmentally sound policies and its pledge to significantly increase investment in renewable energy, championing International Solar Alliance…..we need to unleash the renewable revolution and I look forward to working with India in driving this agenda forward,” the UN chief said.

In a few weeks’ time, world leaders will meet for COP 27 in Egypt. COP 27 will present a key political opportunity to renew trusts and accelerate actions on all pillars of Paris climate agreement, he added.

Guterres noted that with its vulnerability to climate impacts and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role.

“We must treat the earth’s resources with wisdom and respect,” he said while pledging to alter the economies and lifestyles so that people are able to share earth’s resources fairly and only take what they need.

He also urged everyone to count on India as it assumes G20 Presidency to help usher in a new era of sustainability, fully in line with its history, culture and tradition.

Guterres earlier held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. He also offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the ‘Statue of Unity’ at the venue.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

2
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

3
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

5
Punjab

Punjab Govt likely to release 4% DA

6
Diaspora

Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

7
Haryana

BJP leaders attend online Satsang organised by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

8
Comment 60 YEARS OF 1962 WAR

India lost and learnt

9
Patiala

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha

10
Punjab

Punjab Govt digs in heels, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal to stay as PAU VC

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Top News

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

47-year-old outgoing PM will stay in charge until her succes...

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Says players' safety and security an important matter

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Ravinder Ravi from Jawalamukhi

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids

Simranjit Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

Chandigarh Police announces Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

Now, material from Chandigarh MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

PAU Vice-Chancellor appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment citing University Act 1970

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha