Owner of printing press to be chargesheeted for criminal negligence and breach of trust in constable recruitment examination paper leak

213 people arrested so far

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, September 5

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the constable recruitment examination paper leak case is all set to file a chargesheet against the owner of the printing press.

Criminal negligence and breach of trust have been found on the part of Shailendra Vikram Singh, owner of “Immense Solutions Private Limited'', located in Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad, where the question papers of constable recruitment examination were printed in March 2022.

Singh recruited paper cutter Sudhir Yadav on a temporary basis without proper verification and did not follow the standard operating procedure. Moreover, Yadav was allowed to move out of the printing press during the process of paper printing, said DIG central range Madhusudan, heading the SIT. Singh would be chargesheeted, he added.

Investigation revealed that Yadav took the stolen question papers out of the printing press in his socks and leaked them. This was the fifth time the question papers were printed in this printing press. Earlier, the question papers were printed in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Six police officers including IG, DIG and SPs have been questioned by the SIT. However, no evidence has come to light so far.

The Board of Officers comprising IG (Communication and Technical Services), DIG Police Training College and Deputy Controller (Finance and Accounts) to look into the acts of omission by the police officers have submitted the confidential report which has been forwarded to the state government, sources in the police department said.

So far, 213 people including the owner of the printing press, the paper cutter who leaked the question papers, owners of coaching centres, kingpins, agents, candidates along with their family members have been arrested.

As many as 168 accused were arrested from Himachal, 20 from Bihar, seven each from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, three each from Delhi, Punjab and Rajastham and two from Uttrakhand, said DGP Sanjay Kundu.

Multiple gangs were involved and habitual offenders, engineers and people working in the government department of railways and income tax were among the kingpins and agents who leaked the papers. The kingpins of the paper leak have planted their people in printing presses all across the country and leaked several papers in the past, the DGP added.

