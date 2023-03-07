Australian envoy: Horrified by temple vandalism, freedom of speech doesn't cover violence

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI, MARCH 6

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell on Monday said Australians were “horrified” by the repeated desecration of temples and said the “so-called” Khalistan referendum call had no legal standing in Australia.

“Australia’s respect for Indian sovereignty is unwavering,’’ said the envoy ahead of Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s visit to India and a day after yet another temple in Melbourne was daubed with pro-Khalistani and anti-India slogans.

The envoy said Australia was a successful multicultural, multifaith country and respected freedom of speech.

“But freedom of speech does not give you the right to engage in violent protests in hate speech or vandalism. And those matters are taken seriously in Australia,” O’Farrell said.

Early last month, the MEA had asked Australia to ensure that its territory was not used for activities that threaten the safety of Indians as well as the security and national interest of the country. The MEA had also wondered how known anti-India separatists were given visas to enter Australia.

“Most appalled to see temples being targeted, police are active and continue to be active to deal with those responsible,” said O’Farrell on the desecration of temples. There also has been a street battle in Melbourne between Khalistanis and a crowd carrying the Indian flag, and on February 21 a Khalistan bunting was affixed to the Honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane. There have been at least four incidents of vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia over the past two months, allegedly by pro-Khalistan supporters.

Dwelling on the Australian PM’s visit, O’Farrell said Albanese and Modi would play Holi and watch day one of the final test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. “KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Limited) is set to make a significant investment in the rare earth sector in Australia,” he told the media. Besides Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell, Resources Minister Madeleine King and a delegation of 27 business leaders would also accompany him.

On the Adani group’s substantial investments in Australia, the envoy said its “investments in Australia are fully functioning and fully providing the resources, whether it is clean energy or coal. There have been no reports that I have seen in Australia that his operations have ceased. So, he is still a significant investor from India in Australia.”

