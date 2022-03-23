Padma awardees visit War Memorial

- Starting a new tradition, Padma awardees visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday to pay their respects to the martyrs
- Visitors to the memorial included Padma Bhushan Devendra Jhajharia and Sachchidanand Swami, and Padma Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi
- “The awardees paid tributes to the personnel who since Independence have made supreme sacrifice to protect the borders,” the government said.
