Padma Vibhushan for Zakir Hussain, Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi, January 25

The government today announced the Padma awards for 106 persons for their contribution to different fields on the eve of Republic Day and picked oral rehydration solution (ORS) icon Dilip Mahalanabis, former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and former CM of Karnataka SM Krishna for the Padma Vibhushan.

(L-R) Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Architect, SM Krishna Former Karnataka CM, Srinivas Varadhan Mathematician

Mahalanabis had pioneered the wide use of the ORS that is estimated to have saved over five crore lives globally. Mahalanabis demonstrated the effectiveness of the ORS while serving in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from the United States of America to serve. He passed away at a Kolkata hospital on October 16 last year. He was 87 and had been suffering from lung infection and other age-related ailments.

Apart from him, five others have also been included in the list of Padma Vibhushan awardees. Among them are: Balkrishna Doshi (posthumous) in architecture, Zakir Hussain in art, SM Krishna in public affairs, Srinivas Varadhan in science and engineering and Mulayam Singh Yadav (posthumous) in public affairs.

Besides, the government also announced the names of nine persons for the Padma Bhushan award. They include Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, for her contribution to the field of social work, singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam, noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, SL Bhyrappa (literature and education), Deepak Dhar (science and engineering), Kapil Kapoor (literature and education), Kamlesh D Patel and Swami Chinna Jeeyar (spiritualism).

A retired government doctor from the Andamans, Ratan Chandra Kar, who is working with the Jarawa tribe in the Nicobar Islands, Siddi tribal social worker from Gujarat Hirabai Lobi and war veteran Munishwar Chander Dawar, who has been treating the underprivileged in Madhya Pradesh, were selected for the Padma Shri.

Naga social worker Ramkuiwangbe Newme, who protected and promoted the Heraka indigenous culture through awareness camps and programmes, established 10 primary schools and encouraged education for women, besides transcripting “Tingwang Hingde” of the Heraka religion, was also selected for the Padma Shri.

The 91 persons selected for the Padma Shri also include Rattan Singh Jaggi from Punjab for his contribution to the field of literature and education, Bakshi Ram of Haryana for his contribution to the field of science and engineering, and Ghulam Muhammad Zaz and Mohan Singh from Jammu and Kashmir for their contribution to the fields of art and literature, respectively.

“Kannur ke Gandhi” VP Appukuttan Poduval, a 99-year-old freedom fighter, who participated in the Quit India Movement, snake catchers from Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan of the Irula tribe in Tamil Nadu and 98-year-old self-sustained small organic farmer from Sikkim Tula Ram Upreti also got the award.

KM Birla IndustrialistSudha Murthy Author

SL Bhyrappa Novelist

Swami Chinna Jeeyar

Deepak Dhar Educationist

Vani Jairam Playback singer

Suman Kalyanpur Singer

Kapil Kapoor Educationist

Kamlesh D Patel Spiritual leader

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP chief TC Singh & RRR music director Keeravaani among 91 awarded Padma Shri

Nineteen awardees are women

Padma Shri list includes two from the NRI/PIO/OCI category Padma Shri is awarded for distinguished service in any field

Punjabi scholar, HP farmer get Padma Shri

Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, eminent scholar, has been chosen for Padma Shri. Gurmat literature his forte, he did his PhD in 1962 from PU

Nekram Sharma, HP farmer, and Haryana educationist Dr Sukama (Jhajjar) and cane revolutionary Bakshi Ram (G’gram) also awarded

