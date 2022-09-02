Pakistan army to be 'observer' at SCO drill in Manesar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Pakistan will attend the counter-terrorism drills hosted by India under the ambit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in October as observer, said the Ministry of External Affairs here on Thursday.

Pakistani and Indian military contingents have taken part in counter-terrorism exercises together in the past but here, if the MEA observation is any indication, the Pakistanis will not participate in the action on the ground in Manesar, Haryana.

This will be the first time that the Pakistan Army will be attending the drills in India. The exercise will see participation from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, besides India.

