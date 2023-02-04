Pakistan attends India-hosted meet on deradicalisation

New Delhi, February 3
Representatives from Pakistan were among those from several CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) countries who participated in a two-day India-hosted virtual workshop on countering radicalisation.
India organised the workshop on February 2 and 3 under the framework of CICA, an inter-governmental body for increasing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. Other CICA member countries which took part were Russia, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Egypt, Israel, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Iraq, Jordan, Mongolia and Vietnam. The invited speakers shared their expertise on various topics, including radicalisation and extremism, rise of fundamentalism and its global impact, misuse of social media as a tool for radicalisation and models of deradicalisation, said an MEA statement.
The workshop was organised along with the Bureau of Police Research and Development with its outlying training unit, the Central Detective Training Institute. The workshop was addressed by MEA’s Mahaveer Singhvi, and Neeraj Sinha and Anurag Kumar from the BPRD.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...