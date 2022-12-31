Pak flag, banners found in Uttarakhand forest; police, intelligence agencies on alert

Uttarkashi, December 31
Police and intelligence agencies are on alert after a Pakistani flag and two banners wrapped around light green coloured balloons were found in a forest in the district, officials said on Saturday.
One of the banners is in Urdu, while the other has “LBA” written on it in bold letters, followed by “Cabinet Lahore Bar Association”, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said.
The flag and the banners tied to the balloons were found in the forests near Tulyada village on Friday, he said.
“We have informed the Central investigation agencies. From where they originated is a matter of investigation,” the SP said.
The matter was reported to the police on Friday by residents of Tulyada village, Dharasu police station SHO Kamal Kumar Lunthi said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
If opposition unites with a vision, it will become difficult for BJP to win 2024 general election: Rahul Gandhi
Need a central ideological framework to take on the BJP, whi...
Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday
Hiraben passed away early Friday morning during treatment at...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that el...
CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 12 board exams, check new schedule
Candidates can download the revised date sheet from the boar...