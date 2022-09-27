Pakistan FM replaced, veracity of audio tapes established

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 26

Rumours over the bugging of the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office were vindicated after the ruling coalition government replaced its Finance Minister as was discussed in a viral audio tape of conversation between PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and her uncle and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Three audio tapes are in circulation amid reports that 140 hours of audios are being offered for sale on the dark web amid speculation that an Indian group was behind the hacking.

The first audio came out on Saturday in which PM Shehbaz and an unidentified official are discussing Maryam’s request for her son-in-law to be permitted to import machinery from India.

The second audio, which was on Sunday, has Maryam being critical of Finance Minister Miftah Ismael and seeking his replacement. That took place on Monday with Ishaq Dar taking over, putting a ring of authenticity behind at least this audio tape.

The third audio has leaders discussing when to accept the resignation of parliamentarians from Imran Khan’s party that eventually led to the loss of majority support and dismissal of his government.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) capitalised on the disclosures and felt that the real issue was not who said what, but who bugged the PMO or the Prime Minister’s house. “The hacking happened because devices were placed in these locations. So who is responsible and where did orders or decisions come from? That is a question that must also be focused on,” said PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Monday.

