Pak hands over captured BSF constable to India

Fazilka, December 8
After several rounds of talks, the Pakistan Rangers on Thursday released a BSF constable who had inadvertently crossed the International Border near the Mauzam border outpost in Fazilka district on Wednesday morning.
Amit Prasad of 66 Battalion returned after 34 hours.
In a similar incident on December 2, a BSF man was handed over to India on the same day after a flag meet between BSF and Pakistan Rangers.
Sources said the Pakistan Rangers were suspicious over repeated incidences of jawans crossing over to Pakistan in less than a week. They said after mounting pressure by the BSF, the Pakistan Rangers, after seeking permission from the higher authorities, released the constable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM