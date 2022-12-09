Pak hands over captured BSF constable to India

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 8

After several rounds of talks, the Pakistan Rangers on Thursday released a BSF constable who had inadvertently crossed the International Border near the Mauzam border outpost in Fazilka district on Wednesday morning.

Amit Prasad of 66 Battalion returned after 34 hours.

In a similar incident on December 2, a BSF man was handed over to India on the same day after a flag meet between BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

Sources said the Pakistan Rangers were suspicious over repeated incidences of jawans crossing over to Pakistan in less than a week. They said after mounting pressure by the BSF, the Pakistan Rangers, after seeking permission from the higher authorities, released the constable.