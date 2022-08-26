Pakistan rejects India's report on BrahMos missile misfire

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Pakistan has rejected India’s action over the March 9 accidental firing of a supersonic BrahMos missile that landed in its territory as “totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate” and sought a joint probe into the incident.

In a late-night statement on Wednesday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said India’s probe regarding the “incident of firing of a missile” was as expected. “The subsequent findings and punishments handed by the internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate,” it read. It said systemic loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in handling strategic weapons “cannot be covered up beneath the veneer of individual human error.”