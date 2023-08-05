Pakistani social media accounts fanning violence in Nuh: Intel alert

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 4

Indian security agencies have flagged that Pakistan-based social media accounts are inciting violence in Mewat. These are suspected to be a cover for Pakistan agencies.

One such YouTube channel belongs to a user named “Ahsan Mewati Pakistani”. His videos were specifically crafted – using social media feeds from multiple sources — to incite violence and were making rounds on social media on July 31 when riots started in Nuh.

It is, however, yet to be established if the Pakistani national was getting videos directly from a person from Nuh. Most of the videos are of period before the government clamped down on Internet services in the area.

“His account was not only uploading videos with hateful narrative, but also posting live accurate ground information from Haryana,” sources said. The videos mocked the police and the administration and incited the public of either side of the communal divide.

One of his videos has 1.45 lakh reactions in 48 hours. “Ahsan Mewati Pakistani” has 273 videos uploaded on its YouTube channel, registered in the name of Zeeshan Mushtaq. He has some 80,000 followers. He has been located at Islamabad, Sargodha and Lahore in the past few days. His internet protocol addresses have been located to Pakistan Education & Research Network, Islamabad. One of his locations was just a kilometre from the Chief Minister Secretariat of Pakistan’s Punjab. — TNS

