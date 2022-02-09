Pak summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires over hijab controversy

New Delhi, February 9
Soon after the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on the Hijab controversy, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed its Government’s ‘grave concern and condemnation’ on the banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in Karnataka.
The Charge d’ Affaires was urged to convey to the Indian Government, Pakistan’s extreme concern over the anti-hijab campaign, which is “part of its agenda aimed at dehumanising and demonising Muslim women,” said a Pakistan Foreign Ministry press release.
Pakistan also called upon the international community, including the UN and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take cognisance of the “worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon