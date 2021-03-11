Pakistan to abolish CPEC Authority

New Delhi, April 22
The new dispensation in Islamabad has decided to abolish the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal passing instructions to this effect, reports said. “We will move a summary seeking PM’s approval for it. It is a redundant organisation with a huge waste of resources,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered