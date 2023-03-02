Pakistan appoints envoy for Kartarpur to woo pilgrims

PTI

Islamabad, March 1

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ramesh Singh Arora as the Ambassador-at-large for Kartarpur Corridor as part of efforts to attract Sikh pilgrims from across the world, a government notification said on Wednesday.

The leading Sikh leader will work in the position in an honorary capacity. Arora hailing from Kartarpur in Narowal is also the central general secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) minorities wing. His appointment comes as Kartarpur failed to attract the number of visitors Pakistan authorities had imagined after opening the holy site for Sikhs, especially those in India.