Pakistan boat with 9 people apprehended near Gujarat coast, heroin worth Rs 280 crore seized

Ahmedabad, April 25
The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.
The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, the statement said, adding that the boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...