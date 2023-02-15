Pakistan High Commission issues 114 visas to Hindu pilgrims for visit from to ‘Shree Katas Raj Temples’

New Delhi, February 15
The Pakistan High Commission has issued 114 visas to a group of Hindu pilgrims from India for their visit from February 12-22 to the Shree Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal district of the Punjab province, the country’s mission here said on Wednesday.
The issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is in line with the Pakistan government’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines, a statement issued by the High Commission said.
Charge d’ Affaires Salman Sharif wished the Hindu pilgrims a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage and underlined that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths, the statement said.
The visit of the Hindu pilgrims to Shree Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral Protocol on the Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.
