Pakistan High Commission issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 12-21.

In a tweet, the Pakistan High Commission said, “Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra.

“Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims, Cd’A”.