Pakistan High Commission issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India

Chandigarh, April 7
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from April 12-21.
On the eve of Baisakhi celebrations, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 12-21 April 2022.— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) April 7, 2022
In a tweet, the Pakistan High Commission said, “Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra.
Chargé d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra. Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims,Cd’A .— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) April 7, 2022
“Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims, Cd’A”.
