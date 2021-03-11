Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims ahead of Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

On the eve of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 8 to June 17.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

Pakistan Charge d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan said the pilgrims would visit Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on June 8 and return back to India on June 17.

#guru arjan dev #kartarpur sahib #nankana sahib #Pakistan #panja sahib #Sikhs