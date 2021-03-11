Pakistan objects to French plan for N-plants in India

New Delhi, May 29
Pakistan has reiterated its objections to a French project to set up civilian nuclear power in India following reports of forward movement on the deal. Pakistan has criticised the French deal to set up six nuclear energy-based reactors on the Konkan coast as it would create mistrust and have security implications in South Asia.
The Pakistani reaction came after French officials began talking about the mothballed project. Last month, French energy major EDF made a final offer on building six nuclear reactors in Maharashtra.
