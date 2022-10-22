Pakistan out of FATF grey list after four years

New Delhi, October 21
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday allowed Pakistan to exit its grey list after four years against the backdrop of its ties with the West. Russia was banned from all deliberations of the body. Nicaragua too exited the list along with Pakistan, which had been under a close FATF monitoring since 2018. Tanzania, Congo and Mozambique were added to the list.
An on-site visit by a FATF team in August had found that Pakistan was broadly in compliance with all 34 action points it had been asked to improve upon. Pakistan can now more effectively tackle money laundering and terror-financing, said FATF chief Raja Kumar of Singapore.
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani had reached Paris earlier this week with a team representing the country. Off the grey list, Pakistan will now be able to get more foreign direct investment, which had shown a downward trend recently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS