Pakistan PM to participate in virtual SCO virtual summit, says foreign ministry

Islamabad, June 30
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Friday.
