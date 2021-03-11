Pakistan rejects India's statement over Karachi temple vandalism incident

Islamabad, June 10
Pakistan has rejected India's statement over the incident of vandalism of a Hindu temple in the southern port city of Karachi and attacked the country over the sufferings of the Muslim community.
Shri Mari Maata Mandir in ‘J’ area within the limits of Korangi police station in Karachi was vandalised by a group of unidentified people in Karachi on Wednesday, the latest attack against the places of worship of the minority community in Pakistan.
Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed it as another act in "the systematic persecution of religious minorities".
"We have conveyed our protest to the Pakistan government and again urged it to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," Bagchi said in New Delhi on Thursday.
Responding to the MEA's statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said: “Unlike the violence against the Muslim community that is orchestrated by religious fanatics who enjoy full patronage of India's state machinery, the government of Pakistan is seized of this matter and action is being taken against the perpetrators." “An FIR has already been registered against the assailants and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them. They will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with full force of law," it said.
The FO asked India to introspect and ensure the protection of the fundamental rights, lives and places of worship of minorities across India, particularly Muslims.
The FO said unequivocal condemnation by the BJP top leadership and the Indian government, as well as decisive and demonstrable action against the BJP officials responsible for making sacrilegious remarks recently, would be the first step towards healing the sufferings of Muslims in India and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.
