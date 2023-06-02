Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners: Foreign minister Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad, June 2
Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners on Friday as a humanitarian gesture, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced.
Last month, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's waters.
They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.
"Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023," Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet.
"This is in line with Pakistan's policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics," he added.
Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief
Had complained to PM Modi about the activities of Brij Bhush...
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Brij Bhushan denied permission for Ayodhya rally amid probe into wrestlers' allegations
Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Ch...
Wrestlers' issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana's Kurukshetra
The representatives of various khaps and farmers’ outfits re...