Pakistan using social media to defame India, says Intel report

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, January 3

Forces inimical to India had created #IndiaEnemyOfPeace in Pakistan in December and to trend the hashtag on social media platforms, more than 10,000 Twitter handles were created, Intelligence agencies have said in a report to the government.

Sources said in its report, the agencies have concluded that certain elements in Pakistan (both state and non-state actors) were resorting to the tactic with an aim to tarnish India's image and reputation amid growing clout of the country in the world.

The sources said according to the report, "more than 10,000 new Twitter handles were created in Pakistan in December to trend a hashtag named #IndiaEnemyOfPeace on the social media platforms".

Another source, monitoring Pakistan's social media trend, said first, new accounts were created to trend the hashtag against India and then everyone was asked to post objectionable contents with the hashtag at the same time. He said, "Besides the Indian Army, objectionable tweets were also made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hashtag and the same started trending on social media across the world in no time."