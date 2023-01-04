Pakistan using social media to defame India, says Intel report

Mukesh Ranjan
New Delhi, January 3
Forces inimical to India had created #IndiaEnemyOfPeace in Pakistan in December and to trend the hashtag on social media platforms, more than 10,000 Twitter handles were created, Intelligence agencies have said in a report to the government.
Sources said in its report, the agencies have concluded that certain elements in Pakistan (both state and non-state actors) were resorting to the tactic with an aim to tarnish India's image and reputation amid growing clout of the country in the world.
The sources said according to the report, "more than 10,000 new Twitter handles were created in Pakistan in December to trend a hashtag named #IndiaEnemyOfPeace on the social media platforms".
Another source, monitoring Pakistan's social media trend, said first, new accounts were created to trend the hashtag against India and then everyone was asked to post objectionable contents with the hashtag at the same time. He said, "Besides the Indian Army, objectionable tweets were also made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hashtag and the same started trending on social media across the world in no time."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...