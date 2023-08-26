Pakistani spy arrested in Kolkata, sensitive documents seized

Kolkata, August 26
An alleged Pakistani spy, who is a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata and sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel nabbed the man from his residence in Howrah on Friday.
"He was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country," the officer said.
The man was arrested on Friday night after hours of grilling, he said.
"Secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan," the officer said.
The accused person, who was working with a courier service company in Kolkata, earlier stayed in Delhi.
The man would be produced before a city court on Saturday, he added.
