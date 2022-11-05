Pakistani youth arrested in Gujarat as he was trying to elope with Indian girl

Palanpur, November 5
Railway police in Gujarat's Banaskantha have arrested a Pakistani youth from a station while trying to elope with a girl from Kutch.
Head constable Ashokbhai Aal and his team were patrolling at the Bhildi railway station when they spotted the couple.
Upon enquiring, the police found that Prabhuram Desai, 24, had a Pakistani passport. His visa, valid up to October 2023, was limited for Rajasthan's Jalor district.
Aal said that according to the Foreign Act, he is not supposed to move out of the area for which he is granted a visa to travel and has to take permission from the respective police station area or the Immigration Department.
Without permission, he entered Gujarat and reached out to the girl from Kutch who is a year older to him.
Police officials said the girl was handed over to her parents and the youth would be produced before a court.
During questioning, the girl revealed that the youth is a martial arts trainer and she had trained with him a few years ago when he had visited Kutch, after which they fell in love. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow, says India, Russia have exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship
Besides touching upon adverse impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine...
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley
Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...