Pakistani youth arrested in Gujarat as he was trying to elope with Indian girl

Palanpur, November 5

Railway police in Gujarat's Banaskantha have arrested a Pakistani youth from a station while trying to elope with a girl from Kutch.

Head constable Ashokbhai Aal and his team were patrolling at the Bhildi railway station when they spotted the couple.

Upon enquiring, the police found that Prabhuram Desai, 24, had a Pakistani passport. His visa, valid up to October 2023, was limited for Rajasthan's Jalor district.

Aal said that according to the Foreign Act, he is not supposed to move out of the area for which he is granted a visa to travel and has to take permission from the respective police station area or the Immigration Department.

Without permission, he entered Gujarat and reached out to the girl from Kutch who is a year older to him.

Police officials said the girl was handed over to her parents and the youth would be produced before a court.

During questioning, the girl revealed that the youth is a martial arts trainer and she had trained with him a few years ago when he had visited Kutch, after which they fell in love. IANS