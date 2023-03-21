Palghar lynching: SC to list pleas seeking CBI probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Three years after two Hindu ‘sadhus’ and their driver were lynched in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the SC on Monday agreed to list for hearing petitions seeking a CBI probe into the incident. “We'll list it,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told the petitioners’ counsel after he said the Maharashtra Government was ready to hand over the case to the CBI. The top court is seized of two petitions — one filed by sadhus and relatives of the deceased seers and the other by one Ghanshyam Upadhyay.