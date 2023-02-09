Panchkula, Kangra, Amritsar to have software technology parks

New Delhi, February 8
Panchkula, Kangra and Amritsar will be the new sites for software technology parks in northern India.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) informed the Lok Sabha the government was focused on expanding the digital opportunities to smaller and newer towns in the country.
The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the MeitY, has approved 22 new software technology parks across the country. The STPI already runs 63 such centres, including in Gurugram, Mohali, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Dehradun.
