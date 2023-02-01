Pandemic didn't hit climate goals

Tribune News Service

Despite the slow economy due to Covid, India, as per the Economic Survey, didn’t lose its climate ambition. Rather, India enhanced the efforts manifold and embarked on a long-term strategy towards a “Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategy” by adopting a multi-pronged approach. “Climate change and environment are not only hot-button issues globally, but critical for India to realise its aspirations. Hence, India currently spearheads one of the most robust climate actions through its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which includes an ambitious programme for transitions to clean energy in the world,” the survey said.