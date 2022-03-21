Panel cuts gap, 2nd Covishield dose between 8-16 weeks

New Delhi, March 20
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended to the government to reduce the gap between the two Covishield doses, suggesting that the second shot be given between eight and 16 weeks after the first.
The current protocol is to administer the second dose at a gap of 12 to 16 weeks after the first one.
The NTAGI, however, hasn't suggested any change of dosing for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the two doses of which are given 28 days apart.
Health Ministry sources said that the NTAGI suggestion followed recent scientific evidence on the dosage effectiveness. The final decision to reduce the gap has to be taken by the ministry. —
