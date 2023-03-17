Panel flags delay in releasing funds for rural job scheme to states, UTs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development has raised concerns over delay in the disbursement of the Centre’s share of funds to states/UTs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS).

The committee, in its report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, said Rs 6,231 crore for wages and Rs 7,616 crore for material component were pending liability on the Centre’s part for 2022-23.

The highest pendency had been recorded in the case of West Bengal. The Centre has to pay Rs 2,757 crore for wages and Rs 2709 crores for material component to West Bengal.

The committee, in the report, also said: “Such delays in wage payments and material fund release will only deter the needy person from availing the benefits under the MGNREGS.”

The committee urges the Department of Rural Development to ensure timely release of the Centre’s share and better coordination with states. The committee said a progress report should be furnished within three months. Meanwhile, Rs 14,637 crore under the MGNREGS were “unspent” in the past three years.