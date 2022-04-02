Panel on MSP after SKM gives names: Tomar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today informed the Rajya Sabha that the government would form a panel on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), as promised by the Prime Minister, as early as possible if it received the names of representatives from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Speaking in response to a supplementary question by DMK’s M Shanmugam, Tomar said the government was committed to setting up a committee as promised by the PM while announcing the withdrawal of farm laws that farmers had opposed for over a year.

He said the PM had said a committee would be formed on organic farming and that MSP would be made more transparent.

The government was working on these issues. —