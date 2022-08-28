Panel probing Jaya’s death submits report

Chennai, August 27
The much-awaited report of a panel that probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death was on Saturday submitted to the Tamil Nadu Government and will be placed before the state Cabinet at its August 29 meeting. Justice A Arumughaswamy, who led the probe while hearing over 150 witnesses, submitted the report to Chief Minister MK Stalin and said it was now up to the government to decide on making it public.
Row over death
- Report has ‘reference in two parts’, including Jayalalithaa being admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016
- Jayalalithaa died on December 5 the same year after 75 days of hospitalisation
- Her niece and nephew had raised suspicion over the circumstances surrounding their aunt’s death
- Sasikala, a confidante of the late Chief Minister, had filed an affidavit through her
- counsel in 2018
- The affidavit related to, among other things, the circumstances leading to Jaya’s hospitalisation
An official statement said the CM had directed that the report be placed before the Cabinet on Monday and take "due action." The ruling DMK had, ahead of the April 2021 Assembly polls, promised a thorough inquiry into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death and initiation of legal action again 'anyone' found guilty.
The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government, commenced its hearing on November 22, 2017. Justice Arumughaswamy, who later spoke to the media, said the 500-page report in English was prepared after hearing 150 witnesses. The Tamil version ran up to 608 pages. "Only the government can decide on publishing the report," he said, adding that all aspects, including Jayalalithaa's ailments, were looked into.
The report has "reference in two parts," including her being admitted to Apollo Hospital here on September 22, 2016, for treatment. She died on December 5 the same year after 75 days of hospitalisation.
"I have said everything, answered everything," Justice Arumughaswamy said in response to a query. He thanked Stalin and the state government for allowing the commission to continue.
Among the witnesses who deposed before the commission are AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, doctors, top officials and the party's C Vijayabaskar (former minister), M Thambi Durai, C Ponnaiyan and Manoj Pandian.
Deepa and Deepak had raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding their aunt's death. VK Sasikala, a confidante of the late Chief Minister, had filed an affidavit through her counsel in 2018 related to, among other things, the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation.
During the recent proceedings, doctors from Apollo Hospitals had briefed through video-conferencing a medical board of AIIMS-Delhi specialists on the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa. The AIIMS panel took part in the proceedings virtually to help the commission handle medical aspects as per the Supreme Court's direction.
