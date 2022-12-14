Panel to consider 246 women Army officers for promotion, Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi, December 13
The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special selection board had been convened from January 9 to consider 246 women officers for promotion.
Senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre, informed a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the special selection board-III would consider the issue of promotion of these officers.
“We are seized of the matter. They are saying special selection board will be over by January 23,” the Bench noted and posted the matter for further hearing on January 30. The Bench asked the Centre and the Army to file an updated report on the results of the special selection board before the next hearing on the petition by 34 women Army officers who alleged that junior male officers were being considered over them for promotions to perform “combat and commanding roles”.
The Supreme Court had on December 9 asked the Army to put its “house in order”, saying it had not been “fair” to women officers who were forced to wage a legal battle for promotions even after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.
Earlier, the Bench had asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and R Balasubramanian, representing the Centre and the Army, as to why they didn’t consider these women officers for promotion in October.
Govt told to file report by Jan 30
- In their plea, women Army officers alleged junior male officers considered for promotions
- Earlier on December 9, the SC asked the Army to put its ‘house in order’
- Govt says special board convened to consider 246 women officers for promotion
- SC tells Centre, Army to file updated report on results before next hearing on Jan 30
