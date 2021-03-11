Panjab varsity alumni is UN’s first Envoy on Tech

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Amandeep Singh Gill, senior diplomat and Panjab University alumni, has beaten a crowded field to become the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s first Envoy on Technology. He replaced Italian and EU diplomat Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, who was in an acting capacity for the past five months.

A Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Electrical Communications from Panjab University, Chandigarh, Gill joined the diplomatic service in 1992. Besides stints in Tehran and Colombo, he has largely specialised in disarmament, strategic technologies and international security affairs.