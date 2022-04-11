Parboiled rice: TRS leaders to protest in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS leaders will on Monday hold a dharna in Delhi, the first since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, say leaders, to demand 100 per cent procurement of Telangana paddy by the Centre.

“The state wants 100 per cent procurement like Punjab,” TRS leaders said even as the BJP-led Centre has put up its hands on procuring parboiled rice — an issue which has turned into a major issue ahead of the state polls in 2023.

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha said her party was all set to protect the interest of Telangana farmers in light of “indifferent behaviour of the Centre on paddy procurement”. “The policies of the Central government are a threat to the national food security system and TRS will fight for the interest of the farmers,” she said, warning the BJP of the perils of “ignoring” farmers.

While it remains to be seen whether opposition parties will join KCR, party leaders confirmed the presence of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at the dharna in the Capital.

Notably, the Centre has already asked the state to inform farmers to opt out of paddy cultivation in Rabi, reiterating that the Food Corporation of India will not be able to procure parboiled rice it produces as there “is no market for it”. In fact, the FCI does not want to procure parboiled rice from any state due to lack of demand.