Pardon to Bilkis rapists: Cong questions panel's constitution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The Congress on Thursday questioned the constitution of the jail advisory committee that recommended remission for 11 persons sentenced to life in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

Former Union Home Minister and party veteran P Chidambaram said there was an interesting side story to the grant of remission to the convicts.

“Among the review panel were two BJP MLAs CK Raolji and Suman Chauhan. Another member was Murli Mulchandani, who was a key witness for the prosecution in the Godhra train burning case,” said Chidambaram. He asked if this was a neutral, non-partisan panel of experts in criminology and penology.

Chidambaram said the District Collector was the chairperson of the panel. The rapists walked free two days ago after their sentence was remitted by the Gujarat Government, sparking outrage.

Bilkis Bano, in a statement yesterday, appealed to the Gujarat Government to “undo the harm the pardon of convicts had done to her”.

She also flagged fears for her safety considering the convicts belong to the same village as hers.