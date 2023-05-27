 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan : The Tribune India

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. PTI file



IANS

Jaipur, May 27

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha may tie the knot in Rajasthan, if the sources are to be believed.

Parineeti reached Udaipur at 9.30 am on Saturday and was staying at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Also, her family members stayed at Udayvilas Hotel.

Parineeti had lunch with her relatives at Udayvilas on Saturday morning. After that, she left for Hotel Leela Palace.

Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra had a ‘royal wedding’ in Jodhpur.

Hence, speculations are doing rounds that Parineeti may get married in either Udaipur or Jaipur in Rajasthan itself.

Parineeti also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, and inquired about the tourist places and hotels of Udaipur.

According to the information, AAP MP Raghav Chadha earlier had plans to reach Udaipur, but he will now come to Jaipur, and will take a look at the wedding venue here, while Parineeti will stay in Udaipur till Sunday.

After that, she will also go to Jaipur.

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi.

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

