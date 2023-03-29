Parl adjourned amid Oppn uproar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The post-recess Budget session of Parliament remained paralysed for the 12th straight day, with both Houses adjourned without transacting any business.

Congress mulls no-trust motion against Speaker The Congress is in talks with other Opposition parties to consider moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over his alleged bias. Sources said the proposal to bring such a motion was mooted at the meeting of party MPs on Tuesday morning. TNS

Soon after both Houses commenced for the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm and later for the day. In the Rajya Sabha too, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings once before finally adjourning the House for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, PV Mithun Reddy was presiding over when Opposition members, many of whom wearing black clothes, stormed into the well of the House and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.