Parliamentary panel for direct recruitment in CBI at inspector, DSP level

New Delhi, December 8

A parliamentary panel in its report, which was tabled in Rajya Sabha today, has suggested that the CBI should have a provision for direct recruitment for the posts of inspector or deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has noted that a total of 1,025 cases are pending with the CBI, with 66 of them yet to see a conclusion even after five years. The pendency could be effectively reduced if the manpower requirements are taken care of, it added.

In the report, the panel noted that there is no provision for direct recruitment of officers above the rank of sub-inspector in the CBI, which has a sanctioned strength of 480 sub-inspectors filled through direct recruitment, promotions and departmental examinations in the ratio of 70:15:15. The report recommended that there should be “a provision for direct recruitment of candidates in the rank of inspector/DSP”.

The data published in the report shows that investigation was pending in 1,025 CBI cases as on January 31, 2022, with 66 of them pending for more than five years. It also shows a decline in the cases registered by the CBI annually, as from about 1,000-1,150 cases registered by the agency during 2012-17, the number has dipped to 600-900 cases between 2017 and 2021.

