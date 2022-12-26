Parl panel: States' apathy has made Gram Nyayalayas almost defunct

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 25

Noting state governments’ apathy has made Gram Nyayalayas “almost defunct”, a parliamentary panel has recommended to the Department of Justice to seriously ponder over further continuation of the scheme.

“The Gram Nyayalayas were envisaged to make justice delivery more accessible and affordable for the people at the grassroots. However, even after more than 12 years of coming into force, the Gram Nyayalayas are yet to take off in the country. Only 15 states have notified these and about half of those are yet to be made operational. This is in spite of the fact that financial assistance is being given to states by the Centre to operationalise them,” the department-related standing committee on Law and Personnel said in a report tabled in Parliament earlier this month.

“The apathy of states and challenges enumerated above by the department has made this institution almost defunct,” the committee said, recommending to the Department of Justice to ponder seriously over further continuation of this scheme and divert the funds to some other new scheme or any existing scheme, which was working well.

However, the Department of Justice informed the panel that the Gram Nyayalaya Scheme has been extended for five more years up to March 31, 2026, without any change in the funding pattern, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 50.00 crore, subject to the condition that the funds will henceforth be released only after they have been notified and made operational along with the appointment of ‘nyayadhikaris’ and reported on the Gram Nyayalayas Portal.

“A review of the performance of Gram Nyayalayas will be done after one year to assess its efficacy as an institution in providing speedy and affordable justice to the rural marginalised and decide on its future,” the department told the panel.