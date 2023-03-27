New Delhi, March 27
Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 4 pm amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition members.
As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.
Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung the order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.
"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding "Proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm."
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session as opposition MPs created a ruckus over the Adani issue.
Dressed in black clothes, the MPs of the Congress and other parties began shouting slogans even before Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took his seat. Sensing the mood, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
The opposition MPs came wearing black clothes, considered a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members
As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...
Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today
The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...
2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...