Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 4 pm amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition members.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung the order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding "Proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session as opposition MPs created a ruckus over the Adani issue.

Dressed in black clothes, the MPs of the Congress and other parties began shouting slogans even before Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took his seat. Sensing the mood, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition MPs came wearing black clothes, considered a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.