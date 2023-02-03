Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday following ruckus over the Adani issue.

Earlier, logjam in Parliament over the issue of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group and over “exposure of LIC, SBI and other state-owned financial institutions” continued with opposition members again pressing their demand for discussions on the issue in both Houses by suspending business of the day.

Opposition leaders talk to the media after the two Houses are adjourned over the Adani issue. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

With the Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallowing the adjournment motions moved by the opposition members, uproar and pandemonium were created leading to the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till 2.30pm and the Lok Sabha till 2pm.

On Friday, 16 opposition leaders gave notices in Rajya Sabha for discussion under Rule 267 to discuss the matter, but Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruled that the notices were not in order and conformity with rules of proceedings, so he was disallowing them.

Among the leaders, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva in his notice asked for a discussion under the rule on “the adverse impact of the business activities of the Adani group on India economically and morally”.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also gave the notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss “the issue of fraud in investment by LIC, SBI and other public sector banks”.

Other members of the Rajya Sabha who gave the notice were Amee Yajnik, Neeraj Dangi and Kumar Ketkar.

From Lok Sabha, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao gave the Suspension of Business Notice for the House and demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report.

Earlier, a strategy meeting of the leaders of 16 opposition parties was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. The parties in attendance were the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), RJD, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, NCP, National Conference, IUML, Kerala Congress(Jose Mani), Kerala Congress (Thomas) and the RSP.