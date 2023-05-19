Parliament building inauguration on Savarkar birthday an insult, says Opposition; BJP hails move

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

The opposition on Friday questioned the inauguration of the new Parliament building on the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on May 28, calling it an insult to the founding fathers of Indian democracy.

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted, "26 November 2023- the day Indian Constitution which gifted parliamentary democracy to the nation shall step into 75th year which would’ve been befitting for inauguration of new Sansad Bhawan. But it shall be done on 28 May, birthday of Savarkar- How relevant?"

Congress leader and general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said the selection of the inauguration date was a "complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar."

The BJP however hailed the choice of the date.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on 28th May 2023, which is also the 140th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the great son of India.Veer Savarkar was born on 28th May 1883 in Bhagur.The new Parliament is designed to last at least 150 years. The current premise has been in existence for 100 years now."

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The present Parliament building was completed in 1927.

It is unclear yet whether the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in the new building.

