Parliament clears amendments to competition law

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday cleared amendments to the competition law that will pave the way for promoting the ease of doing business as well as checking unfair business practices. TNS
5 Maoists gunned down in Jharkhand encounter
Chatra: Five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra on Monday. The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border, about 160 km from state capital Ranchi. PTI
In Haryana, masks must at 100-plus gatherings
Chandigarh: Amid rise in Covid cases, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks would be mandatory for all health workers and in areas where a gathering of 100-plus people is expected.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receives Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi on Monday. The Bhutan King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. ANI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled