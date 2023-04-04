Parliament clears amendments to competition law

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday cleared amendments to the competition law that will pave the way for promoting the ease of doing business as well as checking unfair business practices. TNS

5 Maoists gunned down in Jharkhand encounter

Chatra: Five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra on Monday. The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border, about 160 km from state capital Ranchi. PTI

In Haryana, masks must at 100-plus gatherings

Chandigarh: Amid rise in Covid cases, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks would be mandatory for all health workers and in areas where a gathering of 100-plus people is expected.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receives Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi on Monday. The Bhutan King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. ANI