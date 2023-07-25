 Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament in New Delhi. ANI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 24

Parliament logjam over the Manipur issue entered the third day on Monday with the Congress-led Opposition rejecting the government’s offer to commence discussions and sticking to their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on violence in the state first.

Notices by both camps

  • Opposition MPs move adjournment notices to discuss Manipur violence; NDA MPs move counter-notices for debate on crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states
  • Both Houses adjourned for day in absence of agreement on structure of debate; both sides stage parallel protests at Parliament compounds

The day saw Opposition MPs moving adjournment notices in both Houses to discuss the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and ruling NDA MPs moving counter-notices for short-duration discussions on crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

Let truth be placed before nation: Shah

I request Oppn to let discussion take place on this sensitive issue. It is important that truth be placed before nation. Amit Shah, union home minister

Both sides staged parallel protests at Parliament compounds, blaming each other for three wasted sittings of the monsoon session, which began on July 20.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day in the absence of agreement on structure of the debate.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended for rest of session

Moments before the Lok Sabha wrapped up at 2.30 pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was ready for debate on the “sensitive issue”. Shah did not mention Manipur in his brief remarks, with the government determined to debate atrocities on women in all states irrespective of which party ruled where. The Opposition contrastingly wants a debate on Manipur and is objecting to what it calls “false equivalence”.

“Several MPs, both from the ruling side and Opposition, have sought a discussion on a very sensitive issue. I am prepared for a discussion in Parliament. I do not know why the Opposition does not want a debate to take place. I request the Opposition leaders to let the discussion take place on this significant issue. It is very important that the truth of this sensitive issue goes out to the country,” Shah said amid sloganeering, with Congress chief whip (RS) Jairam Ramesh hitting back, saying the comments were mere attempts at “headline management”.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid a ruckus, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for the remainder of the session after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named him for unruly conduct and a suspension motion moved by House leader Piyush Goyal was passed by a voice vote.

The suspension emerged as the latest flashpoint between sparring sides with the AAP MP beginning a sit-in at Parliament complex and INDIA alliance MPs vowing to take turns to keep him company. Attempts by Lok Sabha deputy leader Rajnath Singh and RS Chairman Dhankhar to break the logjam also remained inconclusive as both camps dug in heels. Rajnath dialled Congress president and Leader of Opposition (RS) Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK’s TR Baalu among other leaders last night to break the stalemate, which persisted today. Admitting that Rajnath had called him up, Kharge blamed the government for disruptions, saying the PM “has insulted Parliament by speaking on Manipur outside rather than inside and should come to the House and speak”. A meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders convened by Dhankhar today remained inconclusive as most leaders were absent. It will be reconvened.

#Congress #Manipur #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage