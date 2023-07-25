Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 24

Parliament logjam over the Manipur issue entered the third day on Monday with the Congress-led Opposition rejecting the government’s offer to commence discussions and sticking to their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on violence in the state first.

Notices by both camps Opposition MPs move adjournment notices to discuss Manipur violence; NDA MPs move counter-notices for debate on crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states

Both Houses adjourned for day in absence of agreement on structure of debate; both sides stage parallel protests at Parliament compounds

The day saw Opposition MPs moving adjournment notices in both Houses to discuss the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and ruling NDA MPs moving counter-notices for short-duration discussions on crimes against women in Opposition-ruled Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

Let truth be placed before nation: Shah I request Oppn to let discussion take place on this sensitive issue. It is important that truth be placed before nation. Amit Shah, union home minister

Both sides staged parallel protests at Parliament compounds, blaming each other for three wasted sittings of the monsoon session, which began on July 20.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day in the absence of agreement on structure of the debate.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh suspended for rest of session

Moments before the Lok Sabha wrapped up at 2.30 pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was ready for debate on the “sensitive issue”. Shah did not mention Manipur in his brief remarks, with the government determined to debate atrocities on women in all states irrespective of which party ruled where. The Opposition contrastingly wants a debate on Manipur and is objecting to what it calls “false equivalence”.

“Several MPs, both from the ruling side and Opposition, have sought a discussion on a very sensitive issue. I am prepared for a discussion in Parliament. I do not know why the Opposition does not want a debate to take place. I request the Opposition leaders to let the discussion take place on this significant issue. It is very important that the truth of this sensitive issue goes out to the country,” Shah said amid sloganeering, with Congress chief whip (RS) Jairam Ramesh hitting back, saying the comments were mere attempts at “headline management”.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid a ruckus, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for the remainder of the session after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named him for unruly conduct and a suspension motion moved by House leader Piyush Goyal was passed by a voice vote.

The suspension emerged as the latest flashpoint between sparring sides with the AAP MP beginning a sit-in at Parliament complex and INDIA alliance MPs vowing to take turns to keep him company. Attempts by Lok Sabha deputy leader Rajnath Singh and RS Chairman Dhankhar to break the logjam also remained inconclusive as both camps dug in heels. Rajnath dialled Congress president and Leader of Opposition (RS) Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK’s TR Baalu among other leaders last night to break the stalemate, which persisted today. Admitting that Rajnath had called him up, Kharge blamed the government for disruptions, saying the PM “has insulted Parliament by speaking on Manipur outside rather than inside and should come to the House and speak”. A meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders convened by Dhankhar today remained inconclusive as most leaders were absent. It will be reconvened.

