Parliament passes historic Bill to criminalise piracy of films

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

Parliament on Monday passed a historic Bill to criminalise film piracy, empower Central and state governments to block websites and URLs involved in recording and transmission of unauthorised film content, and do away with the existing requirement of 10 yearly renewal of censor board certificate validity for films.

What it entails Unauthorised recording, transmission of films an offence; Central, state governments can block websites, URLs involved in digital piracy

Prison term not less than three months and extendable to three years; Rs 3 lakh fine & additional penalty of 5% of film’s production cost

Piloting the Bill in Lok Sabha, which passed it by voice vote amid the Opposition’s uproar over the Manipur violence, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Today history is being made. This Bill is linked to India’s soft power and seeks to protect the 110-year-old film industry from the menace of piracy which causes annual losses up to Rs 22,000 cr.”

Minimum interference The Bill will end piracy, ensure minimum government interference and enable our film industry to grow by leaps and bounds. Anurag Thakur, union minister

The Bill makes “recording and transmission of unauthorised copies of films” an offence, punishable with a prison term not less than three months and extendable to three years; Rs 3 lakh fine and an additional penalty of 5 per cent of the film's production cost.

“With this Bill a long standing demand of the film industry stands fulfilled. The Bill benefits not just film stars but everyone including spot boys,” the minister said adding that filmmakers would no longer have to seek ten yearly renewals of CBFC certificates. "Once granted, CBFC certification for films will be for perpetuity," he said.

The Bill further introduces additional certificate categories for movies --UA 7+, UA 13+ and UA 16+ (as on OTT platforms) and UA category and allows two CBFC certifications for the same film -- one for theatres and another with altered content for TV. The Rajya Sabha had cleared the Bill on July 27. The government sources said anyone can raise a complaint of piracy.