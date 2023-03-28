Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul’s disqualification

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Parliament on Monday passed the Union Budget 2023-24 after the Lok Sabha cleared the Finance Bill with a fresh amendment and the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to three related legislations without any debate amid the Opposition din. The Opposition was protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP following his conviction in a defamation case.

Earlier today, the RS cleared the Rs 45 lakh crore spending proposal in the Union Budget, followed by the Finance Bill that features tax proposals. The Upper House also passed the Appropriation Bill and Demands for Grants, besides Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Finance Bill as passed by the LS featured an amendment moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The amendment was to correct the rate of securities transaction tax (STT) to be levied on trading of options and futures in the derivative market.

The amendment was passed by voice vote amid ruckus, completing the budgetary exercise.

The Lok Sabha saw unprecedented ruckus with Congress MPs, dressed in black, protesting Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, and tearing and hurling papers at the Speaker, leading to a quick adjournment of proceedings.

“I want to run the House with decorum and dignity,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said before adjourning the House at 11 am.

With the main business concluded, the Parliament may be adjourned sine die on Tuesday, ahead of the scheduled adjournment on April 6.

Earlier in the day, springing a surprise, the TMC joined the Opposition meeting called by Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy to corner the government in Parliament.

Kharge welcomed the TMC move to participate in the meeting, stating that anyone who came forward to “protect democracy” was welcome. The Opposition protested against the Centre over the Adani Group issue, wearing black attire and marching from Parliament Complex towards Vijay Chowk.