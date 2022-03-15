Parliamentary panel recommends relaxation of restrictions on flying over defence airfields

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 15

Taking note of the impact on passenger fares, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has asked for relaxation of the restrictions imposed on commercial aircraft regarding flying over defence airfields.

The Committee, in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha, has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to take up with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) the issue regarding creation of “no fly zones over defence airfields for over flying by civilian aircraft”.

The Committee, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, said restrictions on “over flying high security defence airports” by civilian aircraft might be “justifiable”. But the problems faced by the civilian aircraft must be kept in mind too, it said.

Civilian aircraft in such cases have to traverse a longer route to avoid “no fly zones” which results in longer duration of flights and higher fuel consumption and leads to higher passenger fares, the report said.

The report said that wherever possible, the MoD should allow domestic airlines to fly over defence airfields in consultation with the Civil Aviation Ministry. The Civil Aviation Ministry should take up this issue expeditiously with the MoD, the report added.

The report noted that long-pending issues between MoD, MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) and AAI (Airports Authority of India) were resolved through continuous efforts by the MoCA. Successful resolution of pending issues at Bagdogra and five other airports benefited the nation at large, the report said, adding that other pending land transfer issues should be cleared with the MoD to develop the airports concerned.

The Committee recommended thorough examination of the Land Barter Matrix formula between AAI and MoD to help evolve a coordinated policy.